Nashville, Tenn. (June 27, 2022) – As the Fourth of July quickly approaches – a day that typically includes fireworks, boating and fun activities – it’s important that community members also understand the dangers associated with these activities and how they could potentially involve injuries and be held accountable should something go wrong. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers encourages all community members to better understand these potential dangers ahead of the holiday so that they can take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe this Fourth of July.

Fireworks Safety

While shooting off fireworks for the Fourth of July is intended to be a fun activity, it is also dangerous and can result in severe or fatal injuries. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was a 50% increase in deaths and injuries from firework-related incidents in 2020 compared to 2019, and fireworks were involved with an estimated 15,600 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2020.

“Should a fireworks-related accident happen on your property or as a result of your fireworks activities, you can also be held accountable for this mishap,” said Lee Coleman, co-founder, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. “It’s important during this holiday to ensure those on your property enjoying the celebration are safe from injuries. Do not allow anyone to come onto your property and shoot fireworks in an unsafe way, as you could be liable for any injuries or damage.”

Fireworks injuries could include severe eye and hearing injuries or burns, and homeowners can be accountable for any injuries or deaths.

Drinking and Driving

The Fourth of July holiday also often includes consuming alcohol with friends and family. From 2015 to 2019, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that 1,339 drivers were killed in motor vehicle crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period, with 38% of the drivers killed being under the influence of alcohol.

It’s important to remember that, should someone drink and drive, they are liable for any crash they cause. Those consuming alcohol on the Fourth of July should plan ahead to have a sober ride home. If someone hosts a party where they serve alcohol and a guest is overserved, they may also be held liable if something happens to them. If you host a party, ensure your guests have designated drivers if they drink.

Boating Safety

Additionally, the Fourth of July is often one of the deadliest days of the boating season, too, with an increased volume of boating traffic and differing experience levels among boaters. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the 4th of July, along with Memorial Day and Labor Day, typically account for more than one-third of all boating-related accidents and fatalities.

You can be held liable if an accident happens on your boat or because of your negligence. This is why this Fourth of July, it’s important to ensure you take the proper precautions when hitting the water:

Always wear a life jacket and have your boat equipped with the same amount (or more) of life jackets as the people on board.

Ensure your boat is properly equipped and functioning properly.

Be prepared for all emergencies, should they happen.

Do not drink and operate a boat.

Keep an eye out for other boaters and debris. Have someone on your boat also assist with being on the lookout for those in the water.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers wants to ensure everyone has a fun Fourth of July, but that first begins with taking the necessary steps to keep yourself, your friends and loved ones safe.

