The 2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy SUV is a luxurious and well-equipped vehicle that offers a blend of utility, value, and upscale features. It stands out for its high-class cabin, premium finishes, and comfortable seating across three rows.

The Palisade Calligraphy is powered by a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup provides ample acceleration for the vehicle’s size and weight. The transmission can be manually shifted using steering-wheel-mounted paddles for added driver engagement. The Palisade is equipped with features like a transmission cooler, trailer pre-wiring, and sway control, allowing it to tow up to 5000 pounds when properly equipped.

The 2024 Hyundai Calligraphy SUV boasts a luxurious and spacious interior designed to provide comfort and convenience for both the driver and passengers. The interior of this premium SUV is crafted with high-quality materials and features a range of advanced technologies to enhance the driving experience. One of the standout features of the interior is the premium Nappa leather upholstery, which adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the cabin. The seats are not only stylish but also offer excellent support and comfort, making long journeys more enjoyable for all passengers. There are three rows of luxurious comforts, conveniences, top-tier tech and safety features for those longer road trips. The front seats in the Calligraphy trim come with various adjustments including an 8-way power driver seat, height-adjustable driver seat, power-adjustable lumbar support for the driver seat, thigh extension for the driver seat, memorized driver seat settings, and more.

The 2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy SUV features an impressive exterior design. The grille is flanked by full LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights. The taillights are also full LED units, ensuring superior visibility in low-light conditions. The Calligraphy model has 19-inch alloy wheels, adding to its premium look. The roof rails contribute to the SUV’s versatility, allowing for easy attachment of roof-top carriers for additional cargo space. At the back, the Palisade Calligraphy sports a power tailgate with an automatic open/close function, making loading and unloading easier.