Iconic Women in Space: Inspiring the Next Generation

On Dec. 14, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Gamma Omega Chapter, in partnership with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Beta Psi Lambda Chapter, hosted “Iconic Women in Space: Featuring NASA Astronaut Dr. Jeanette Epps.”

Held at the Alpha Gamma Omega Chapter Sorority House, the event connected students, ages 11 to18, with

the transformative power of STEAM education and mentorship.

Dr. Epps, a NASA astronaut and AKA member, delivered the keynote address drawing from her historic

235-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as a SpaceX Crew-8 Mission Specialist.

The event also highlighted the chapters’ youth initiatives.

AKA’s Youth Leadership Institute (YLI) is a highly interactive leadership development program designed to

empower and engage middle school students from ages 11 to13. APA’s Alpha Esquires program mentors middle and high school boys focusing on leadership development, academic excellence, and STEAM education.