NASHVILLE, Tenn., – Impact100 Nashville, an organization that empowers women to make transformative changes in their community through collaborative philanthropy, announces today it has awarded $250,000 in grants to four local nonprofit organizations. In the Ending the Cycle category, nonprofits must demonstrate how they end a debilitating social cycle such as addiction, homelessness, infant mortality or incarceration etc.; $100,000 each was awarded to Community Resource Center and Crossroads Campus. In the Small and New category for emerging nonprofits, $25,000 each was awarded to BeWell in School and Homeland Heart Birth & Wellness Collective. The grants committee reviewed 100 letters of intent and 29 completed applications, invited 13 semifinalists to participate in virtual visits and selected eight finalists to present live at the Annual Voting Event and Celebration held on November 3rd at event sponsor Studio Bank in Franklin. The four grant awardees have the following organizational missions:

• The Community Resource Center provides essential hygiene supplies to Middle Tennessee’s most vulnerable citizens both during times of disaster and ongoing critical need.

• Crossroads Campus transforms lives by creating opportunities for individuals facing poverty and homelessness to care for homeless dogs and cats.

• BeWell in School teaches mindfulness and movement-based stress reduction in schools and communities.

• Homeland Heart Birth & Wellness Collective seeks to create a safe space and improve birth outcomes for women, infants and families of color.

“We congratulate all of the awardees for their dedication to our rigorous grants process and for the incredible work they do to strengthen our communities,” says Ginger Duncan, board president, Impact100 Nashville. “Each organization serves thousands of people in the greater Nashville area so they can thrive and prosper through education, social emotional wellness and access to basic needs and opportunities for economic mobility.”

The Grant Award Celebration and check presentation to honorees will be conducted on Tuesday, November 29th at 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at City Lights, 20 Rutledge Street in Nashville. Members and guests may register here.

About Impact100 Nashville

Impact100 Nashville is a women’s giving circle that harnesses its members’ collective financial and philanthropic power to accelerate positive social change in the greater Nashville area. Each member contributes $1,000 annually and 100% of the contribution goes to grants. The organization has awarded $821,000 in grants (including this year’s giving) since its inception in 2014 and aims to reach more than 1,000 members and $1,000,000 in annual grants. For more information about Impact100 Nashville, visit https://nashville.impact100council.org/.