Independent Filmmaker Sonya Jenkins Reflects on a Journey of Filmmaking Resurgence and Faith

With her signature blend of artistry, faith, and authenticity, independent filmmaker and producer Sonya Jenkins continues to evolve and inspire through her creative journey. At the close of 2025, Jenkins was recognized as one of RESURGENCE “100 Most Influential Leaders to Watch,” an honor presented by Global Women Wealth Warriors (GW3) during their prestigious Red Dress Gala at Atlanta City Hall. The recognition was accompanied by an official GW3 Commendation acknowledged by Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and GW3 Founder and CEO, Dr. Renee Knorr — highlighting Jenkins’ growing influence and commitment to purpose-driven creativity.

To kick off the new year, Jenkins was surprised with another distinction. She was named “Most Influential” by the BB Online Awards. The recognition reinforced her growing presence as both a filmmaker and inspirational creative whose work continues to empower others.

In May 2025, Jenkins celebrated her animated short film, “Smiley, The Flight Attendant” being chosen as an Official Selection by Indie Night Film Festival to premiere at the world-renowned TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The Hollywood premiere was a landmark achievement, highlighting Jenkins’ evolving creative vision and growing filmography. She capped off the year with the release of “Smiley’s Sky-High Christmas,” a labor of love and the latest installment in her forthcoming “SMILEY” series, delighting audiences in her new-found animated storytelling.

Prior to these successes, Jenkins faced one of life’s hardest seasons. Following the loss of her beloved mother in 2024 — a woman who had always been her source of inspiration — Jenkins embarked on a deeply personal journey of rediscovery.

“Loss and setbacks can either crush your spirit — and I truly felt crushed after losing my mom — or they can give you the driving tenacity to press forward with new purpose and resilience,” Jenkins said. “I’m navigating through both grief and perseverance and believing better days are ahead.”

Now dedicating her creative works to her mother’s memory, Jenkins continues to draw strength from her faith and the enduring wisdom of her late mother, and her own practice of positive self-talk, while inspiring others through her message of endurance and purpose.

As 2026 unfolds, Jenkins, a former longtime Delta Air Lines flight attendant, hints at even bigger projects on the horizon. Audiences can currently stream four of her five film projects on Amazon Prime Video, including her melodramas “Shayla’s Catch,” “Shayla’s Catch Prequel,” “Fiery Charm,” and “Smiley, The Flight Attendant.”

I am committed to uplifting audiences and encouraging others to live authentically while pursuing their purpose,” Jenkins said.

With more projects in development, Jenkins continues to push the boundaries of independent filmmaking, inviting audiences to join her on a journey of creativity, inspiration, and storytelling that resonates long after the credits roll.

Follow Sonya Jenkins: https://www.instagram.com/sonyasspotlight/ ; https://www.facebook.com/sonya.jenkins.18; https://www.tiktok.com/@sonyajenkins2