Five Measures Filed Friday by Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Administration

NASHVILLE, TN – June 5, 2026 – Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Office filed multiple pieces of legislation with the Metro Council on Friday for consideration at future Metro Council meetings. Here’s a look at five measures filed Friday worth watching:

ENTERTAINMENT COMMISSION ADMINISTRATION

One line: Solves fundamental challenges in the Office of Entertainment by ensuring adequate administrative and structural support for the Office.

Why it matters: We’re a city of uniquely creative people and we want to support our creative industries. The existing ordinance sets the Office up not as an office but as a department with an executive director whose time would primarily be used on the administrative duties needed to support their own position. This legislation would allow the Office of Entertainment to incubate within the Mayor’s Office – in partnership with the Entertainment Commission – in an arrangement similar to the Office of Youth Safety, creating an environment with the supports necessary for the Office of Entertainment to thrive.

What’s next: The bill will be on first reading June 16.

PROJECT SAFE NEIGHBORHOODS GRANT

One line: Accepts a grant of approximately $156,000 to pay for overtime for officers investigating incidents of gun violence.

Why it matters: Gun crime in Davidson County in 2025 was down 32 percent from the previous year. As public safety and community safety partners continue to work to stem the epidemic of gun violence, this grant to MNPD will enhance the resources available to identify perpetrators of gun violence by paying overtime for officers investigating such incidents.

What’s next: The resolution will be considered by Council on June 15-16.

BLINK NETWORK LLC PURCHASING AGREEMENT

One line: The new Blink cooperative agreement allows the Department of General Services to continue to purchase EV charging stations (including level 3 fast chargers) through 2029 as the department looks for strategic opportunities to add EVs and EV charging infrastructure and offers Metro up to 40% off MSRP.

Why it matters: Legislation in 2019, sponsored by Mayor O’Connell when he was serving as District 19 Councilmember, established a municipal fleet electrification program. It charges the city’s Department of General Services with gradually transitioning the Metropolitan Government’s non-emergency vehicle fleet to 100% zero-emission vehicles by the year 2050. The new Blink cooperative agreement supports the transition to more EV vehicles at lower costs (up to 40% off MSRP) which is in the best interest of Metro. This effort could allow Metro to install both more public EV infrastructure as well as more EV infrastructure for the Metro fleet.

What’s next: The resolution will be considered by Council on June 15-16.

LEASE AGREEMENT WITH PENCIL FOUNDATION

One line: Approves a lease that allows the PENCIL Foundation to base its operations from the former Lillard Elementary School

Why it matters: The PENCIL Foundation (Public Education Needs Community Involvement and Leadership) acts as a bridge to help public school students achieve academic success and prepare for future careers. The Foundation will be relocating to ensure its success into the future.

What’s next: The bill will be on first reading June 16.

NASHVILLE AFTER SCHOOL ALLIANCE (NAZA) FUNDING

One line: Appropriates more than $4.3 million from the Nashville Public Library (NPL) to various nonprofits for free, high-quality after school and summer programs for children and youth.

Why it matters: NAZA, a unit of NPL, contracts with local nonprofits to ensure youth have access to engaging, no-cost programs when they’re not in school. This appropriation enables 21 nonprofits to provide such programs.

What’s next: The two resolutions will be considered by Council on June 15-16.