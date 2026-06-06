Nashville Fire Department Debuts New All-Terrain Medical Unit

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) Special Operations Division added a new All-Terrain Medical Unit (ATMU) response vehicle to the department’s fleet of ATVs to serve Metro Nashville Davidson County.

This advanced life support unit is designed to respond during major special events but also for everyday use in Nashville’s most densely populated areas. The vehicle enhances NFD’s ability to improve response times and deliver innovative, world class emergency services to both residents and visitors across Metro Nashville-Davidson County.

The ATMU includes a fully enclosed patient area. This protects the patient and personnel from the elements.

The patient area includes:

Full-body hydraulic lift for patient loading and maintenance access

Padded bench seat with back support, seat belt

Thermal-block radiant heatshield insulation on ceiling of patient area

Non-slip rubberized Liner on floor of patient area

Depending on performance, additional ATMU units could be added to the fleet based on available funding.

The new ATMU joins 6 other ATMUs and NFD’s AmbuBus. The AmbuBus is a retrofitted Metro Nashville Public School Bus provided by MNPS to the Nashville Fire Department.

The AmbuBus has the capabilities to respond to mass casualty incidents that would otherwise deplete the pool of available ambulances. Just one AmbuBus can replace numerous ambulances allowing other ambulances to be used for critically injured victims or regular service.

The AmbuBus can also be used for mass evacuations during severe weather including flooding to help non-ambulatory patients safely evacuate an impacted area.

Both resources are deployed during Country Music Association (CMA) Fest 2026.