India Will Host Its First Internet Governance Forum In October

NEW DELHI — India is hosting the first Internet Governance Forum that will run for three days, starting Oct. 20, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced on Aug. 9.

“Chairman of the coordination committee for India Internet Governance Forum 2021, Anil Kumar Jain, announced the launch of the India chapter of the United Nation’s multi-stakeholder Internet Governance Forum for discussions on public policy issues related to internet governance,” said the ministry in a release.

Jain is also the chief executive officer at the not-for-profit National Internet Exchange of India, which is designed to keep India’s domestic internet traffic and information within the country.

The theme of this year’s meeting is Inclusive Internet for Digital India.

The Indian chapter of the United Nations-based forum has begun with the first Internet Governance forum’s announcement. It is an internet governance policy discussion platform to bring representatives together from various groups, considering all at par to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet.

This mode of engagement is referred to as the multi-stakeholder model of Internet Governance, which has been the key feature for the Internet’s success. The multi-stakeholder concept is well adapted by the Internet Governance Forum under United Nations and by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers.

“India is the second-largest broadband subscription country in the world and also has the highest data consumption per user per month; therefore, the aspirations of the Indians should be reflected in International policy formation and stakeholder discussion.”, said Anil Kumar Jain, chairman of Coordination Committee, India Internet Governance Forum 2021.

“India Internet Governance Forum is the correct initiative for the country to ensure that the growth of broadband adheres to the lifestyle and requirements of the Indian community. India Internet Governance Forum 2021 is adopting the multi-stakeholder concept in organizing the event as per the true spirit of the global India Internet Governance Forum. The coordination committee has apt representation from civil society, Government, Industry, Industrial association, trust, and other stakeholders.”

Starting in August 2021, multiple Pre-India Internet Governance Forum engagement events will be held at several colleges and universities as a precursor to the Indian Internet Governance Forum Inaugural event. The idea is to engage youth and students in the October event and prepare the next generation to be part of policy formation.

The coordination committee for the Indian Internet Governance Forum-2021 features Anil Kumar Jain as Chairman, T.V. Ramchandran (Broadband India Forum president), Jaijeet Bhattacharya (Economist), and Rajat Moona (Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai director) as Vice-Chairmen and 12 members representing Government, Civil Society, Industries, Trust, Associations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Saptak Datta and Krishna Kakani