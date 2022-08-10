NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) — Tennessee Craft announces a Tennessee Craft Week Instagram Photo Contest August 1-31, 2022. This contest is open to all craft artists in the state of Tennessee. Winning photos will credit the artist (and photographer, if noted). Photos will be shared via Tennessee Craft social media platforms and in print to generate excitement and public interest in the 8th Annual Tennessee Craft Week (TCW), held October 2-10, 2022.

Artists are invited to take a photo of their craft in a Tennessee-themed setting. This landscape should reflect the

.

Winning photos will be announced to the public on Thursday, September 8. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $200 gift certificate from Blick Art Materials. First, Second and Third place winners will be awarded gift certificates from Blick Art Materials and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. All winning photographs and Honorable Mention photos will be used to promote the 2022 Tennessee Craft Week, which celebrates fine craft. Awards will be distributed on October 17.

Rules for Participation:

Artists must follow @TennesseeCraft, @BlickArtMaterials and @CheapJoesArtStuff on Instagram and include #TNCraftWeek with submitted photos. All entries with the correct hashtag and “follows,” posted between August 1-31, 2022, will be eligible for the contest. Photographs should have a clear focus, good color, and thoughtful composition in a 1:1 (square) ratio. Photos must be taken in high-resolution for printing purposes. The focus of the photo should be the artwork, with a landscape in the background. Only original photographs are accepted. By participating in the contest, artists/photographers agree to the use of their photos to promote Tennessee Craft Week.

beauty and richness of our geographically and culturally

diverse state while bringing the focus on artisan work made in Tennessee

Details and rules for the Instagram Contest will be posted online to @TennesseeCraft Instagram and Facebook accounts, and on the TCW webpage: https://tennesseecraft.org/tennessee-craft-week/