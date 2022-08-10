New adventures with your well-known friends await on our inaugural Family Series.

Learn to build confidence with the help of barnyard pals; find new meaning in old friendships on a journey from New York to the unpredictable wilds of Madagascar; and share in the antics of two creative Heelers pulling out all the stops to bring thrills to a quiet afternoon. Your favorite characters from books, film, and television spring to life on stage in a trio of performances that balance purpose with play and spark imagination, creativity, and reflection for the young and young-at-heart.

Select your preferred performances and purchase a series ticket to TPAC’s Family Series.

PURCHASE YOUR FAMILY SERIES PACKAGE

February 25, 2023

Find your voice in this feathery adventure! New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander brings two of his beloved children’s books—Acoustic Rooster and Indigo Blume—to the stage in a world premiere Kennedy Center commission. Alexander teams up with his writing partner Mary Rand Hess and long-time musical collaborator Randy Preston to tell a story about being scared, being brave, and believing in yourself. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and with special guests like Duck Ellington and Ms. Dairy Parton—this musical adaptation will have children (and families) dancing in their seats!

April 29, 2023

Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. This smash hit musical features all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. This brand-new musical from DreamWorks (Shrek the Musical) will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

June 3-4, 2023

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® Award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you. Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life. Bluey’s Big Play is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.