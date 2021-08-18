Investing in North Nashville: Regions Bank Unveils Modern, Rebuilt Branch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (TN Tribune) – Regions Bank on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of its newly rebuilt North Nashville branch, advancing the bank’s decades-long commitment to meeting the financial needs of a community that is an epicenter of cultural and economic diversity.

In 2020, a tornado destroyed the previous Regions branch at the corner of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Madison Street. The bank operated from a temporary facility at the site until construction of a modern replacement was finished. The rebuilt location immediately becomes one of Regions ’ most modern facilities anywhere, combining the latest technology with more personalized service to make banking easier for the North Nashville neighborhood served by Regions and its predecessor banks for over 55 years.

“There was never a question that we would rebuild right here on the spot where our North Nashville neighbors know us and trust us to serve their banking needs,” said Lee Blank, Metro Nashville market executive for Regions Bank. “Today, we bring our omni-channel banking strategy to life in North Nashville. Here, we are pairing the tailored services provided by relationship bankers at this branch with advanced digital tools that give people greater flexibility to bank how they want, when they want.”

As one of the longest-serving banks in Middle Tennessee, Regions Bank has always been proud to call North Nashville home. The neighborhood’s heritage is one of a community of predominantly minority families anchored by four Historically Black Colleges and Universities – Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Meharry Medical College and American Baptist College. Today, North Nashville is a kaleidoscope that’s displaying a surge in industry, small businesses and new housing. True to its roots, it is a place where people from diverse backgrounds are building their homes, their careers and their futures. The rebuilt Regions branch is a reflection of the bank’s commitment to continuing to foster inclusive prosperity in North Nashville and throughout the Music City.

“North Nashville is a diverse, close-knit community where people are welcomed to learn, to grow, and to thrive,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “The North Nashville branch was one of over 2,000 businesses and homes damaged by the tornado. But being the fabulous neighbors they are, they wasted no time in getting involved and giving back to the community. Regions Bank has had an important presence in this neighborhood for decades. And I’m thrilled to celebrate their new state-of-the-art North Nashville branch that will serve customers for years to come.”

" Regions Bank has long been a catalyst for financial inclusion and economic development in Nashville," added Ralph Schulz, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. "This reinvestment in North Nashville represents a vital commitment to meeting the banking needs of the surrounding community and local businesses, while positioning the area for further growth as we build on our progress."

The North Nashville branch retained one drive-through live banker lane. But that’s where any hint of a traditional branch stops. A walk inside the branch instantly lets customers know they’re experiencing a different way of banking. There is no traditional teller line. Instead, a member of the branch’s team of relationship bankers greets customers at the entrance and guides them through their entire visit to the branch by helping them with account openings or transactions or having more in-depth conversations about big-picture finances.

The branch also brings Regions ’ Video Banking ATM service to North Nashville. Through two Video Banking ATMs – one in the drive-through and one “walk-up” machine near the entrance – Regions customers can choose standard ATM service, or they can connect with a Regions Video Banker via live, two-way video. Video Bankers deliver personal service during expanded hours, including evenings, weekends and holidays. The location also includes a drive-up DepositSmart ATM, which can accept deposits of cash or checks any time, day or night.

Customers who have already received a glimpse of the new branch’s services are finding these features helpful and refreshing.

“Our customers stayed with us while we were in our temporary facility because of the strong relationships they’ve built with our local bankers over the past five decades,” said Melanie Blank, Metro Nashville consumer banking executive for Regions . “They are delighted to see our bright, redesigned surroundings and appreciative of our customer-focused technology upgrades. We’re meeting new customers who are just as pleased to experience the Regions way of banking that has all their expectations in mind. We are proud that this branch is serving as a community connection that brings our old friends and new neighbors together as we all move toward a bright future.”

Regions is recommending that customers and visitors wear a mask or face covering in Regions facilities, and associates are required to do so. In-person services are available during regular branch hours, and customers may use the Make an Appointment feature on Regions.com ahead of their visit to schedule a time to discuss specific needs or goals.