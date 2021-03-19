Jacqueline Pickett Colour of Music Festival Featured Artist Women’s History Month

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)—The American double-bassist Jacqueline Pickett, obtained her Bachelor of Music degree with high honors from West Virginia University; her Master of Music degree from Yale School of Music; and her Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Her musical abilities cover a wide range of performance genres from album credits with hip-hop artist Monica (The Makings of Me, 2006) to classical recordings with the Nashville Chamber Orchestra (Conversations in Silence, 2008).

Ms. Pickett began her career as a section bassist with the Jacksonville, Florida Symphony Orchestra. She is principal bassist of the Columbus Georgia Symphony Orchestra and LaGrange Georgia Symphony Orchestra. Pickett also serves as principal bass of the Colour of Music Festival and the Colour of Music Festival Virtuosi, an all-female chamber orchestra. She is also an Artist Affiliate at Agnes Scott College.

Early in her career as an assistant professor of music at Auburn University, Jacqueline Pickett worked extensively with pianist Consuela Lee in the Lee-Pickett Jazz Duo. This duo performed throughout the State of Alabama, bringing in jazz legends Max Roach and Milt Jackson to rural Alabama to share their artistry with generally isolated communities. Ms. Pickett exemplifies a musical leadership respected and admired by her colleagues and patrons who witness her extraordinary talents.