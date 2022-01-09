Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Over the last two days, Middle Tennessee has seen heavy snowfall and dangerous driving conditions, but that doesn’t stop hospitals like Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Rutherford from taking care of patients.

Healthcare workers were in need of rides to work and members of the Stone River Jeep club came to the rescue. These individuals drove from as far as Spring Hill to take around 30 staff safely home or to work. T

his is the 2nd year in a row they have come to our associates’ aid, according to Ascension Saint Thomas.