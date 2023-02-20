Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-This February during Black History Month get out, experience and support local black-owned businesses on one of Nashville’s oldest corridors for shopping, entertainment and culture – Historic Jefferson Street with Urbaanite and MOJO Marketing + PR. Shop Jefferson Street with us and get entered into a $250 gift card giveaway.

Participating in Urbaanite Nashville’s Shop Jefferson Street is easy:

Grab a Shop Jefferson Street Passport card at any of our participating Jefferson Street businesses below. Start visiting each of the participating Historic Jefferson Street businesses through February 28, 2023 and get your passport stamp.

GIVEAWAY: Get your passports stamped after your purchase, then share your passport card on social media to enter and win a $250 gift card during our Shop Jefferson Street campaign using #urbaaniteshopjeffersonstreet #urbaanite #mojomarketing. The more stamps you received, the more entries you get into the giveaway.

Every customer, must patron and make a purchase at our participating Shop Jefferson Street business to get a stamp.

Urbaanite Nashville Shop Jefferson Street will announce giveaway winner by Thursday, March 2, 2023

PARTICIPATING SHOP JEFFERSON STREET BUSINESSES

The Tennessee Tribune: purchase a TN Tribune subscription

Official Wings: grab a combo:

EG&MC: grab a craft cocktail

Alkebu-Lan Images: purchase a book

Woodcuts:buy a piece of art

Ooh-Wee-Bar-B-Q: Grab some Bar-B-Que

The College Crib: purchase a tshirt

Jubilee Florist:send a friend or family member a floral arrangement

Jefferson Street Sound Museum: Take a tour of the museum

One Drop Ink:get your first Nashville tattoo or grab a photo in front of the mural

Yay Yay’s:grab a coffee and a biscuit

Kingdom Cafe: Grab a meat + three plate for lunch