Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-This February during Black History Month get out, experience and support local black-owned businesses on one of Nashville’s oldest corridors for shopping, entertainment and culture – Historic Jefferson Street with Urbaanite and MOJO Marketing + PR. Shop Jefferson Street with us and get entered into a $250 gift card giveaway.
Participating in Urbaanite Nashville’s Shop Jefferson Street is easy:
- Grab a Shop Jefferson Street Passport card at any of our participating Jefferson Street businesses below.
- Start visiting each of the participating Historic Jefferson Street businesses through February 28, 2023 and get your passport stamp.
GIVEAWAY: Get your passports stamped after your purchase, then share your passport card on social media to enter and win a $250 gift card during our Shop Jefferson Street campaign using #urbaaniteshopjeffersonstreet #urbaanite #mojomarketing. The more stamps you received, the more entries you get into the giveaway.
- Every customer, must patron and make a purchase at our participating Shop Jefferson Street business to get a stamp.
- Urbaanite Nashville Shop Jefferson Street will announce giveaway winner by Thursday, March 2, 2023
PARTICIPATING SHOP JEFFERSON STREET BUSINESSES
The Tennessee Tribune: purchase a TN Tribune subscription
Official Wings: grab a combo:
EG&MC: grab a craft cocktail
Alkebu-Lan Images: purchase a book
Woodcuts:buy a piece of art
Ooh-Wee-Bar-B-Q: Grab some Bar-B-Que
The College Crib: purchase a tshirt
Jubilee Florist:send a friend or family member a floral arrangement
Jefferson Street Sound Museum: Take a tour of the museum
One Drop Ink:get your first Nashville tattoo or grab a photo in front of the mural
Yay Yay’s:grab a coffee and a biscuit
Kingdom Cafe: Grab a meat + three plate for lunch