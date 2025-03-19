Jefferson Street Sound Museum to Host 3rd Annual Lorenzo Washington Day Gala

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Jefferson Street Sound Museum will host the third annual Lorenzo Washington Day Gala on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel in Nashville. This black-tie celebration pays tribute to Lorenzo Washington, the visionary founder and curator of the museum, while honoring music legends and supporting efforts to preserve the cultural and musical history of Jefferson Street.

This year’s gala will recognize Deford Bailey, “The Harmonica Wizard,” alongside Thomas Cain, James “Watt” Watkins, Sharon Kay, and Mike and Irene Turney (Papa Turney and Ms. Zeke) for their lasting contributions to music and the arts. MC Victor Chatman will host the evening, featuring live entertainment by Melody and Harmony.

Event Details

Location: Millennium Maxwell House Hotel, 2025 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37228

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

⏰ Time: Reception at 6:30 p.m. | Dinner, Program & Entertainment from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Attire: Black Tie

Tickets: Available on Eventbrite

Honoring a Legacy

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is dedicated to preserving the vibrant history of Jefferson Street’s legendary music scene. Lorenzo Washington’s passion for music was evident throughout his life, from opening Soul Shack Records and Boutique in the 1970s to collaborating with industry greats like Moses Dillard and Jesse Boyce on the 1976 hit “Come on Dance” by the Saturday Night Band. His vision became reality through the museum, which serves as a living tribute to Nashville’s Black music community.

“When you walk into the museum, it’s very authentic. The Jefferson Street Sound Museum engulfs you—it’s a truly immersive experience,” said Karen Coffee, vice president of the museum.

About the Jefferson Street Sound Museum

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum (JSSM) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the music and entertainment history of Jefferson Street. Through educational programs, community partnerships, and curated exhibits, the museum showcases the rich cultural impact of Nashville’s Black music scene and offers opportunities for artists and historians to connect through music and history.

For more information on the gala and sponsorship opportunities, contact Karen Coffee at 615.485.4893.