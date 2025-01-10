Jessie D. Haugabook Passes Away

Jessie D. Haugabook transitioned peacefully in her home in California on the morning of January 4. Jessie D. Haugabook R.N., Sangoma, retired Psychiatric Nurse counseled innumerable people in life crisis. A life long student of Mind-Body Soul traveled the globe learning the ancient wisdom ways of healers & sages. From Native Americans, to Peruvian Curanderas , Including spiritual Hospital clinics in Brazil. Formally graduated under Zulu Shamans -Wisdom speakers in Southern Africa. Maintains a shamanic counseling practice in Los Angeles & Baja, Mexico, based on global Ancient wisdom ways that blend knowledge of Medicine and Mental health. She is a the author of The Wisdom Speakers.

There will be a memorial service for Jessie Haugabook in Southern, California. Details are as follows:

Friday, January 17, 2025 1:30 pm Inglewood Mortuary 1206 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302