NASHVILLE, TN — In another indicator of his stature among top country music artists, Jimmie Allen will be one of the co-hosts this weekend for the "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" celebration. The event will be held at Bicentennial Mall State Park and televised on CBS (locally WTVF-5). It will air from 7-9 p.m. and 9:30 -12:30 a.m. (both central). It will be both broadcast live and streamed on Paramount

Along with Allen, other co-hosts will be country artist Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith

“When I got the call to host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then,” Allen said in a news release. “I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome.

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” King said in a news release. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings.” “This hometown gal is thrilled to be back for round two of Nashville’s Big Bash,” Smith said in a news release. “Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the New Year.”

The event features nearly 50 high-energy performances by various performers. The list includes Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more. The Nashville music note drop and fireworks will occur at midnight Central Time.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial State Park. It will air live on WTVF-5 from 7-9 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Central Time, with the Nashville music drop and fireworks at midnight.