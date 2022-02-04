Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Scarritt Bennett Center will host artist and poet Henry L. Jones for “An Evening with Henry L. Jones” next Friday, February 11, at 6 p.m. Jones will join in conversation with Scarritt Bennett Executive Director, Rev. Sondrea Tolbert, to discuss his art, poetry, and creative process.

This event is free and open to the public.

Bennett Center, Attendees are also invited to view Jones’s art exhibit currently on display in Laskey Gallery at ScarrittCenter, “One Song for Three Journeys.”

Jones will join in conversation with Rev. Sondrea Tolbert, Executive Director of Scarritt Bennett Center, as they discuss Jones’s creative process and current projects.

The event will welcome a live audience in Harambee Auditorium (campus map) and stream live online via Facebook and YouTube.

Viewers (in-person and online) will have the opportunity to ask Jones questions about his art and writing. In-person attendees are also invited to view Jones’s current exhibit, “One Song for Three Journeys,” on display in Laskey Gallery at Scarritt Bennett Center.

This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. In-person attendees are encouraged to reserve tickets.

RESERVE TICKETS »

For your safety and the safety of others, Scarritt Bennett Center requires that all visitors to our campus, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

About Henry L. Jones

Henry L. Jones is a poet, artist, playwright and activist who writes and creates art about social issues, cultural connections, historical events, personal experiences and spiritual relations inspired by roots of the African Diaspora. He’s the author of three books of poetry: Tell Me No Lies (chapbook, 1992), Run into Blackness: Feeling My Poetic Gumbo (Pneuma Publishing International, Inc., 2010), which received media praises and Black Skillet Blues: Poetry without Cornbread (Beatlick Press, 2022), which is reaching readers.

His published poems and art have appeared in the United States and abroad in anthologies, journals, and magazines in which some include: Ice Floe Journal, Chicago Quarterly Review, SINEW, The Willow Review, The Vanderbilt Review, Freedom Papers Anthology, Chicago Writers Journal, Ghetto of Eden (Book), Living in the Winner’s Circle (Book), Run into Blackness (Book), Chaotic Muses (Book), Murfreesboro Majesty, Urban Flavor, Art Wire Journal, Home Coming (Book), Blacks in Asia Magazine, Houses of God, 20/20 Vision Czech Republic Journal, The Herald Literary Journal, Poetry Train, IBEJI Journal, Chicago Writes Journal, Center Stage Magazine, Pen & Prosper and others.

As a Featured Poet, events include: Chapter 16 (Southern Festival of Books), Chapter 16 Online Journal, Poet’s Corner (Scarritt-Bennett Center), Frist Art Museum, Mental Health and Black Poetry, Black National Black Poetry Day Festival, Haitian Flag Day, Juneteenth Celebration, African Street Festival, Bluegrass & Folk Festival; Friday Night Live’s Poet’s Corner – Ireland, Black Voices Matter: Poetry of Protest, Art Wire Poetry Video, Line Breaks Reading Series (Global Education Center), Tishomingo Arts Council’s NPM Smartphone Recital Series, The Willow Review Poets, Poets Vote, Celebration of Cultures (Scarritt-Bennett Center), Like a Blot in the Blue, Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Malcolm X College, Kennedy-King College, Vanderbilt University, Poetry in the Brew, Lyrical Brew Poetry, Writings on the Wall, Poetry in the Moro, Voices of the Past (Centennial Art Gallery), Flatrock Poetry and others.

Jones’ awards, recognition and honors for Jones’ creativity include: Inaugural Poet Laureate of Hendersonville, Tennessee (2021); Featured on NPR about Kindred Links exhibition; (2019-20) Art Wire Fellow (Poetry) of The Porch Writers Collective and OZ Arts Nashville Center; Line Breaks Reading Series Poet; Dr. Harriette Bias-Insignares Award for Poetry; GANSPA Award (National and State (TN)); Commissioned to write about the Southern church fires for Houses of God gospel music release fundraiser (House of Blues Music Company/Foundation & Platinum Entertainment); Collaborated (Jones’ poetry) for The African Male Museum Series with photographer Carlton Wilkinson; Vanderbilt University Fellowship (writing), Appalachian Student Health Coalition; Noted Poet in Poetry Train, A Documentary Anthology about American Poets; Christian Writers’ Accolade Medallion for Poetry; Selected Book to Buy (Run into Blackness) by Tennessee Tribune; Nashville Scene 8-Day Top Picks for his play, The Mud Man Evolution/Born from Tears; Nashville Scene, Critic’s Pick for event, National Black Poetry Day Festival. and others.