Comedian Katt Williams was forced to end a comedy show early after a bomb threat was made to the venue. On Saturday (March 12) a person called into the Nashville Municipal Auditorium where Williams was performing. According to CNN, the threat was received around 10:36 p.m., which resulted in building staff deciding to remove the audience.

“The building was successfully cleared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department without incident. Due to an ongoing investigation, specific details regarding the threat are not being released at this time,” relayed a statement issued by the auditorium.

A statement emailed to VIBE from Williams’ representatives confirmed the news.

“On the evening of March 12, comedian Katt Williams had to abruptly end his show at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville 10 minutes before the end of his set due to a bomb threat. Williams made the decision to not notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury. The building was successfully cleared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department without incident,” assured the statement.

Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron shared with CNN that the authorities did a search of the building and did not locate any explosive devices. The call was also believed to have come from out-of-state.

The 50-year-old talent is currently on the road for his World War III tour. According to a schedule published by Live Nation, Williams has several upcoming shows across the country. The next performance is scheduled for Friday (March 18) in Oklahoma City. He continues on to hit San Antonio, Miami, Huntsville, Ala., and more. The tour was first shared by the actor on Instagram in September 2021 as it kicked off the month before.

