By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — It was a celebration befitting a King. The festivities were held in the ballroom of the Crowne Plaza, one of Knoxville’s finest hotels. Guest came from far and wide, dignitaries, community leaders, including candidate for Tennessee governor, Memphis Councilman, JB Smiley Jr.

It was the celebration of 80 years of an icon. A man of integrity. A walking, living , breathing part of history who, by his courageous efforts during the civil rights movement, has made life better for those living today and for generations to come.

Rev. Dr. Harold and Betty Middlebrook Photo by Gail Carter Councilman JB Smiley Jr., left, and Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook Gail Carter, left, and Lakenya Middlebrook Photo by Hubert Smith Former Knoxville City Mayor Dan Brown, left, and Hubert Smith