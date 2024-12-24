Kwanzaa Kicks Off at Plaza Mariachi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kwanzaa Nashville is hosting a large Umoja Night event at the Plaza Mariachi to kick off the holiday, beginning at 6 p.m. Kwanzaa Nashville Founder and Chair, Maria “Djemebe Queen” Hall, said she feels energized by the holiday. She said it is a time where the cultural community in Nashville, particularly the African-American community, comes together to celebrate their heritage, culture, and the good in the world.

“It’s definitely an experience for the community, not just for African Americans,” Hall said. “This holiday is a celebration of African culture, but it’s also a very inclusive holiday because the principles of Kwanzaa are universal.” Hall said she loves this time of year as it allows the African American community to take time away from the hustle and bustle to reflect on what is happening within their community and celebrate who they are. She said Kwanzaa Nashville does this by celebrating the seven principles of Kwanzaa, which are grounded in unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

Hall said that guests of Umoja Night will likely be greeted by excited participants before happening upon the large marketplace that will be hosted throughout the evening. She said the space is named Ujima Marketplace, after the Kwanzaa principle of cooperative economics, and will consist of over 40 local Black-owned businesses. Hall said available goods will include artisan products, books, clothing, jewelry, and other unique items. “So if you don’t have a kinara, you don’t have the candles, you can buy it at this event,” said Hall.

Hall said Kwanzaa Nashville has also partnered with North Nashville Arts Coalition, who will be hosting what they call an ‘ink link activity table’ for children at the event. She said this hosting will allow children to have an opportunity to do cultural arts and crafts around Kwanzaa and have their faces painted in a Kwanzaa theme. Hall said these kinds of activities can be a great way for children to be exposed to Kwanzaa at an understandable level.

Hall said the Kwanzaa program officially starts at 7 p.m., with contributions from several different performing art companies from around Nashville. She said the night’s performances will be opening with an African American modern performing arts group named Shackle Feet, who will be expressing themselves and Kwanzaa through dance. Hall said the night will also be hosting the internationally known trumpeter Rod McGaha, as well as the Sankofa African Drum and Dance Company that will be performing drum and dance, as well as engaging with the audience and allowing children the chance to drum along. She said the night will also see the lighting of the community Kwanzaa kinara, which is a big part of the night’s program and an opportunity for children to participate in lighting the seven candles of the kinara that represent the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

“People that come to the event will be exposed to the actual principles of Kwanzaa. What they mean, and how we apply them in our everyday life,” Hall said. “Because Kwanzaa isn’t just about celebrating for the seven days of the holiday. It’s actually a year-round experience that guides us throughout the year.”

Hall said after the program’s conclusion, the night will transition into the Kwanzaa after-party during which time the dance floor will open to the tune of the band Biz and the Everyday People. Updates for Kwanzaa Nashville can be found at their website kwanzaanashville.com or their Instagram or Facebook @kwanzaanashville.