Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Lambert Dillard Memorial 5K/10K and Kids Fun Run 1K is celebrating 10 years of raising awareness for domestic violence Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The race honors the lives of Angi Ross Lambert and Carla Dillard. Hosted by the North Rutherford Family YMCA, the race features games and activities for the whole family.

Kids Fun Run starts at 7 a.m.

5K starts at 7:45 a.m.

10K starts at 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Sharp Springs Park

1000 Espey Drive

Smyrna, TN 37167

VISUALS: In addition to the competitive 5K course, families join together for games, a firetruck and smoke house, a kids fun run, a photo booth, and bouncy house. An awards ceremony will be held for overall winners. Event will happen rain or shine unless adverse conditions (tornado warning, tornado watch, thunderstorm, heavy rain, or any other extreme weather conditions) occur.

Since 2012, our YMCA has hosted its Lambert-Dillard 5K in the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors. When two local women, Angi Ross Lambert and Carla Dillard, lost their lives to domestic violence, a group of classmates from their high school alma mater were inspired to seek a way to honor their memories, and the idea for a race bearing their names was born. Since that time, race proceeds have enabled our YMCA to provide thousands of dollars in financial assistance for membership, fund critical outreach programs and ensure all of our neighbors have access to the Y. Every day we seek to honor Angi and Carla through our actions. Whether it’s raising awareness of issues like domestic violence through the race or simply being a safe place for members, regardless of their circumstance, we will continue to be a welcoming place for all people because of the neighbors helping neighbors mentality that inspired our annual race.

Now a Smyrna tradition, every October, the Lambert Dillard Memorial 5K is a time for the community to come together and raise awareness around domestic violence. “People who are living with or have lived with abuse get to come out and see that others understand those situations, and will help them wear that smile again one day,” Tolleson said. “We can help them break that cycle and support them through the process.”