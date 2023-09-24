Nashville, TN – Iconic American musician Lead Belly’s captivating story is brought to life in the awe-inspiring documentary, “Lead Belly: A The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll.” This full-length feature film pays homage to the remarkable career, perseverance, and lasting impact of the musical genius. Through intimate interviews with Lead Belly’s niece, Tiny Robinson, and a star-studded lineup including Pete Seeger, Harry Belafonte, Arlo Guthrie, Odetta, Joan Baez, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney and Alan Lomax, this masterful documentary unfolds the life of an iconic artist.

From the depths of playing in Jim Crow nightclubs to his tumultuous time on notorious prison farms, Lead Belly’s indomitable spirit shines through every triumph and tribulation. The film echoes his relentless pursuit of self-determination and his unwavering love for music, ultimately leading him to international stages such as Carnegie Hall and captivating audiences across Europe.

Exploring Lead Belly’s musical legacy is more relevant now than ever before. The documentary elegantly showcases the profound influence this phenomenal artist had on some of the greatest musicians of the 20th century. From Bob Dylan to B.B. King, Nirvana to countless others, Lead Belly’s raw talent paved the way for future generations. His music transcends boundaries and continues to resonate with audiences across all genres and borders.

“Lead Belly: A The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll” offers a vibrant and uplifting journey through the life of a true musical pioneer. It celebrates his achievements, sheds light on his significant contribution to music history, and emphasizes the importance of his story in today’s current affairs. As we navigate complex social issues and seek inspiration, Lead Belly’s unwavering spirit and enduring legacy remind us of the power of resilience, unity, and the ability of music to bring people together.

Directed by Curt Hahn, this compelling documentary is a must-watch for music enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone who appreciates the transformative power of art. Don’t miss “Lead Belly: A The Man Who Invented Rock & Roll” as it opens at International Black Film Festival nationwide on September 30, 2023 at Belmont Theatre.