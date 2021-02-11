Leaders Push for a Thriving Community for All

By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — “Community just doesn’t happen. People make community.” these words, penned by Claude Whitmyer, in the book,” In the Company of Others: Making Community in the Modern World,” describes two of Knoxville’s leaders who are working on the local and state levels to ensure that is what is happening in Knoxville. If indeed, community is a place where people care about each other and feel they rise together if everyone cares what happens to another; then Darris Upton and Tennion Reed are prime examples of the leadership needed to reach that plane.

Working in the city and the county, they are driven and passionate about their vision of thriving communities.

Darris Upton, a Navy veteran and diversity manager for Knox County speaks from life experiences as a man of color and his great appreciation for the diversity of culture and how others live. He believes that if given the opportunity, people from all backgrounds and cultures are capable of the very top levels of leadership and achievement. Upton said, “I want to see all populations thrive in Knox County especially those that have suffered the most. In our county, African Americans have the highest rate of poverty of any racial group. They have the lowest rate of home ownership, and are almost at the bottom when it comes to annual income and near the bottom of nearly every health category. Our Latino population is doing slightly better in most of the same categories, but more needs to be done. We have a refugee population that faces mountainous challenges, and folks with disabilities that cannot even access public sidewalks. These things have to change. You cant expect entire populations to continue like this. This is not thriving. These are our neighbors that live and work here. Their kids go to school here. We have to do better. The doing better part is what drives me the most.”

Upton believes all must work together as no one person knows all the answers or has all the solutions to problems. He understands

advocating for equity and inclusion is not easy as change is not immediate and doesn’t always happen in large chunks. Understanding the frustrations of his vision, Upton said of the patience needed, You have to understand the long term goal, a heathier, more connected, economically thriving community is what you are shooting for”. His counter part, Tennion Reed carries the same torch as a representative on the state level and as boots on the ground in the Knoxville community. Having lived and visited in cities across the country that had busy thriving Black communities; her passion, which began at age 15 is what drives her still today.

Reed, who serves on the board of directors for the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, has always had a passion for justice, peace, fairness, and inclusion. When it comes to community, her passion lies in working in the community using a holistic development approach with a generational view point so that others coming after her will benefit from the labor put forth today. She envisions a unique union in Knoxville that will set an example for other cities going thru similar struggles like the black community of Knoxville has had.

What is your why? Reed, who is also co founder of Knox Renaissance and Knox Renovations; organizations dedicated to building Black wealth and increasing home ownership in the Black communities with a goal of 100 new home owners by 2023 said, “My why is strongly rooted on creating better opportunities for the future. As a mother of three, I understand the importance of making steps that may not be seen until the next generation comes along. If it weren’t for Black leaders before me, I would not have the opportunities I have today. I also recognize that we are still fighting against the evils and injustices of racism and economic disparities. I am continuing to use my voice and efforts so my ancestors battles were not in vain.” The visionary continued adding, “ It is important we develop and nurture black businesses and organizations, coming together as a community, stronger than ever before”.

Reed believes as does Upton; the best way to create community is to make an impact together and to never stop moving forward. She believes all differences must be put aside to end community violence, ensure more Black family home ownership, and to create wealth management, business and education opportunities.