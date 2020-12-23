Leroy Walker Passes Away

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)-Leroy Walker, 93 beloved father to Dr. Dolores Walker Mathis and Dr. Janice Yvonne Walker, grandfather The Hon. Njeri Mathis Rutledge, great grandfather, uncle and friend died on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Hattie Ann Walker, his son Leroy Walker, Jr. (at age 7); brothers Dave Robinson, Horace “Boot” Robinson, Johnny Robinson; sisters Carrie Mae Williams, Rosalee Walker, and Martha Walker.

Leroy loved people, and people loved him. Everyone who met him had positive and complimentary things to say about him.

They loved him because he was forthright, a devoted family man, he helped others, was strong, and a Christian who practiced what he believed. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.