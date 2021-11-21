Dear North Nashville-

I have returned to spend the last years with my parents. We started within blocks of TSU in the projects that once existed just west of campus in the 1960s. A year into my life, my parents moved to the house at the end of the cul-de-sac at 1019 College Avenue. In those first six years of my life my father was a graduate student at TSU and then a dental student at Meharry. I met many greats in that time, Dr. Alvin Crawford and Coach Ed Temple. In those days Jefferson Street went through the middle of campus and Jefferson street was a vibrant street with many successful businesses. Much of our lives were along Jefferson street stretching from our home to the old Farmers’ Market where my grandfather, Elige Lawrence sold his produce off of his truck. I lived in Nashville during the glory days when the Tigerbelles and track in general was prominent on campus. It was great to attend the football games on campus. Each time we went by campus it seems we knew many people-students, staff and faculty. The Drivers owned several fast food restaurants that catered to the students and if I am correct also owned a hotel. Professors lived in the neighborhood along with professionals of all kinds. The place was segregated by race which probably made for the great sense of community and connectedness. Jefferson Street worked.

My return has been one of distress as I have seen North Nashville as a fraction of its past. So many abandoned businesses and changes that have downgraded the community. I have wondered how this happened. The fact that I-40 construction divided the neighborhood could not be the complete reason. A number of more recent issues helped me get a glimpse into what a core problem has been. I would prefer to select one issue as a prime example.

Megan Barry proposed closing Nashville General Hospital a 3 year ago or so. She did it without consulting the CEO or including him in on the process. Several Metro Council members, including Black members, were claiming the the Dr. Webb had mismanaged the hospital. This was only stated because he had requested $40 million dollars as a “subsidy” from the County to run the hospital. This was a paltry amount in my mind. But this was altogether a fallacy. Every other county hospital in the country runs on many times more money. As I looked into the history I realized that the problem was in how the relationship with Meharry started. It basically foisted the county’s responsibility for indigent care onto Meharry. Had the county built an new hospital in 1998 it would have cost us $60 million dollars. Instead the county leased Hubbard Hospital from Meharry to be used as Nashville General. The total cost for upkeep, staffing and medical care would be upwards of $100 million per year had the county built its an new hospital. So Dr. Webb and Meharry have been doing the county a favor. But somehow Black folks bought the lie that we were mismanaging the place. Why? In my opinion there is a great self-esteem issue among Black folks in Nashville. Internalized racism is the culprit. A community with 4 HBCU’s and one of the largest Black middle classes of all city’s nationally should be able to have a strong community. Yet, the mentality of folks had been a great hindrance. It has been holding the community back from its potential. During Megan Barry’s administration she garnered Black support but betrayed the community several times. This was largely because Black leadership did not hold her accountable for her foibles (Ft. Negley, NW YMCA and Nashville General were just a few). Even after her affair was exposed, Mt. Zion laid hands on her and Fisk hired her as if she was a champion for us who just had a small lapse in judgement. [Barry’s entire office covered up for her affair for nearly 2 years.]

I think the community needs to do some soul searching and come to a decision that we need to value ourselves as all that God has made us and lean into our future of greatness!

Sincerely,

Ken Lawrence

Volunteer, Lead Organizer, North Nashville Community Economic Development Consortium