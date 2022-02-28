RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik News should both be kaput! Contact the US Senate at (202) 224-3121 and the US House of Representatives at (202) 225-3121 and ask for the broadcast licenses of Russian state media psychological warfare outlets RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik News to be revoked immediately. Time to take out the garbage.



It’s bad enough already that America has to deal with the foolish, foreign-owned, fake Fox News network feeding fascist lies and pro-Putin propaganda to its unpatriotic and unrepentantly racist ignoramus viewing audience. So-called Fox “News” is a blight on the body politic, just like the GOP is itself.



With Russia’s murderous and illegal invasion of Ukraine in mind, why in the world would we self-respecting Americans continue to allow the Kremlin-controlled crapfests known as RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik News to continue to purposefully pump dishonest disinformation into our domestic media environment? Let’s deport these lying sacks back to Moscow where their worthless White supremacist soulless selves belong.



RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik News are the media equivalents of Chernobyl – radioactive, toxic, carcinogenic, and under Russian military occupation! Make those phone calls to Congress. Be unafraid and unapologetic in demanding that RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik News go off the air ASAP. Do it today, and contact these Russian tools while you’re at it and let them know what you think of their vocal support for Vladimir Putin:

* RT (Russia Today) — feedback@rttv.ru

* Sputnik News — feedback@sputniknews.com

* Fox News — FoxNationCustomerCare@fox.com

Sincerely,

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA