Letter to the Editor: Mr. Trump’s Lead Lawyer Barely Concealed His Client’s Racism

Dear Editor,

In the second impeachment trial, Mr. Trump’s lead lawyer barely concealed his client’s racism, sexism, and anti-Semitism. He directed special vitriol toward Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Manager Jamie Raskin.

Attorney van der Veen endlessly repeated visual images of Ms. Harris, essentially depicting a Mammy gone rogue, and portrayed Mr. Raskin, a Jewish man, as morally and professionally bankrupt.

The defense played Mr. Trump’s video image of Ms. Harris encouraging partisans to “fight” many more times than images of others. The former President’s counsel accused Mr. Raskin of being a liar, engaging in “impeachment lust,” being “intellectually dishonest,” and arguing like “a first-year law student.” Counsel denigrated him as a criminal who “manufactured and doctored evidence,” and engaged in “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Sincerely,

Kimball Shinkoskey

