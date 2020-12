Dear Editor,

This is the first time in American history that a terrorist bombing happened on U.S. soil, and the sitting President said absolutely nothing about it.

Unlike Trump, when President Biden addressed the American people, his FIRST comments were about the terrorist bombing in Nashville, Tennessee because that’s what Presidents do.

Trump’s silence on Nashville bombing is his APPROVAL.

Mahmoud El-Yousseph.

USAF Retired Veteran

Westerville, Ohio