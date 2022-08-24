Dear Editor,

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion. This gives lawmakers here in Tennessee permission to ban abortion, which they are likely to do. We deserve the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives.

As woman, I believe everyone should have the power and access to decide what happens to your own body and life.

We got here partly because abortion stigma kept us silent. Now is the time to talk about abortion loudly and proudly. Speak up about your abortion, why you supported your partner getting an abortion, or how you came to realize abortion rights are important to you. This decision will affect generations of people. They are counting on us to not stay silent.

Sincerely,

Emily Davis

