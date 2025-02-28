Levert Experience comes to Nashville

Vocal groups aren’t exactly flourishing these days in R&B/soul circles, which makes the trio known as the Levert Experience quite unusual. But they also have extremely impressive credentials. Marc Gordon was a producer and original founding member of the famed trio Levert, teaming with Gerald and Sean Levert to make a series of hits from the late ‘80s into the early and mid-90s. Later, he was also part of a second act known as the Levert Reunion. Joe Little was the lead vocalist of the group the Rude Boys, while Dave Tolliver had that same role with the duo Men At Large. Both Little and Tolliver were Cleveland natives, as were both the original O’Jays with the legendary Eddie Levert, father of Gerald and Sean. Gerald and Marc Gordon’s TREVEL Productions later signed both Rude Boys and Men & Large to Atlantic Records.

Now all that legacy and history gets revisited on stage each time the Levert Experience takes the stage. It’s quite a twist of fate that as the original O’Jays’ final tour makes a Nashville stop Thursday night at the Ryman, the Levert Experience will be appearing Saturday night at Live Hendersonville, along with special guest G-Starr. When asked their views regarding the absence of vocal groups, each member offers their take. “For one thing, there’s not the seasoning and apprentice opportunities that we had,” Joe Little said. “We got to tour with the greats, they came to our sessions, and they would tell us straight what we were doing right and wrong.” “Yes, it’s a different day now,” added Gordon. “That opportunity to work with others doesn’t seem as important.” Tolliver added, “I think the vocal group thing is something special. There’s a chemistry that we’ve had since the beginning, and it really works well for us.”

The three also are adamant about still feeling the experience of Gerald Levert’s guidance and emphasize that they see what they’re doing as a tribute to him. “No question you can’t help but feel his presence every show,” Gordon said. “He was so involved and such a part of everything that we did,” added Little. “You certainly don’t forget that experience, and it stays with you,” adds Tolliver.

The group members also say they plan to remain together for a while, though no one wants to put any numbers on just how long. “I think we’re going to be around for a long time,” Gordon said. “The vibes and chemistry have been great from day one.” “This is something I think we were destined to do,” added Little. “I agree, the whole legacy and history of the music is very important to us, and we’re helping to keep that part of it (vocal groups) alive,” concluded Tolliver.

The Levert Experience, along with special guest G-Starr, will appear Saturday night at Live Hendersonville, 90 Volunteer Drive, Suite 250, at 7 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.LiveHendersonville.net.

