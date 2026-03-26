Links celebrates 50 years in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, TN — The Hendersonville Area (TN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, an organization dedicated to transformational service, proudly announces its 50th anniversary year during Women’s History Month.

Themed “A Golden Celebration: Honoring 50 Years of Our Friendship, Our Journey, Our Legacy,” the chapter will host an exciting lineup of special events, service initiatives, social media campaigns, and fundraising efforts to commemorate this historic milestone. In August, a special celebration will be held, in which the chapter will highlight its service impact and recognize several local organizations and partners. Further, its anniversary service initiative will be unveiled, which aligns with its International Trends and Services and Health and Human Services facets supporting individuals in countries where affordability and access to appropriate prescription eyewear is limited.

“Fifty years ago, our charter members saw a need for service and took action,” said Dr. Beth Copperidge, president. “While our community has changed since 1976, our commitment to service remains as vital as ever. This milestone is a celebration of every member, partner, donor, and friend who has helped us build a stronger Middle Tennessee.”

On August 14, 1976, a group of 34 visionary women came together around a bold idea to charter an organization that assembled likeminded women with a collective voice to meet the growing needs of the city’s most vulnerable communities. Over the years, the chapter established a longstanding legacy and well recognized reputation for presenting fundraisers showcasing the performing arts in support of community service efforts. Through their “Links to Legends” signature branded fundraiser, the chapter has welcomed dynamic artists and productions including the renowned Alvin Ailey Dance Troupe, trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis, the Broadway shows “Memphis” and “Motown,” and jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum, among others.

The chapter maintains the tenets of friendship and service as visioned by its chartering members.

Recent service efforts include their signature LEAP program (Links Enhanced Academic Program), in which members volunteer weekly at Robert Churchwell Elementary School’s aftercare program to help address educational disparities in literacy and technology among K-5 youth. Additionally, the chapter maintains its years of support to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), hosts the annual Chew and Move health festival for middle school students, and presents its “Linking Together for Wellness” webinar series which educates women on health topics such as diabetes, heart health, and menopause, to name a few.

The chapter has received several awards for its volunteer efforts and arts programming and was the first Black organization to host an event a theater brunch at the then newly constructed Opryland Hotel. This success was quickly followed with a performance by Oprah Winfrey (before she became an icon) and Sweet Honey in the Rock, a Washington based female quartet with proceeds from the brunch providing $3,000 in scholarships for students at Tennessee State University and Fisk University. The chapter sponsored the touring production of the poignant drama “Home,” a folk play presented by the Negro Ensemble Company, starring a young, unknown actor by the name of Samuel L. Jackson.

The Links, Incorporated, founded in 1946, is one of the oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women. In 2026, the Hendersonville Area (TN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated celebrates 50 years of service to the community. Since chartering in 1976, the chapter volunteers more than 3,000 hours annually and has implemented impactful and transformative service initiatives focused on the arts, education, children and families, health and wellness and international efforts to improve the quality of life for hundreds of individuals across Nashville and surrounding counties.

To learn more about the national organization and its programs, visit www.linksinc.org or for information on the Hendersonville Area (TN) Chapter, visit www.hendersonvillearealinks.org.