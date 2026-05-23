City of Franklin Invites Community to Sign Final Beam for New City Hall

Franklin, TN – The City of Franklin will mark a major construction milestone with a Topping Out Ceremony for the new City Hall on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. on the historic Public Square in downtown Franklin. The community is invited to attend and be part of history.

The topping out ceremony is a cherished construction tradition marking the placement of the final structural steel beam at the highest point of a building. The beam will be signed by city officials, construction crews, and members of the public before being set in place — a symbol of the community’s shared investment in Franklin’s future. The signed beam will remain on display throughout the weekend, giving residents additional opportunities to add their signatures and mark this moment in Franklin history.

The new City Hall is a transformative, seven-component redevelopment of the Public Square block that will serve the citizens of Franklin for generations. The project includes a purpose-built civic building housing approximately 250 employees and multiple public meeting spaces, commercial tenant spaces along 3rd Avenue South, an enlarged plaza on the Square with a pedestrian promenade and full ADA accessibility, a one-acre public park with a fountain, seating, gardens, and shade trees, a subgrade parking garage with 200 spaces, utility and streetscape improvements on both sides of 3rd Avenue with wider sidewalks and street trees, and expanded public restrooms serving downtown Franklin. The facility is slated to open in 2027.

“This new City Hall is more than a building, it is a statement about who we are as a community and how we want to serve our citizens and bring the community together for generations to come,” said Mayor Dr. Ken Moore. “Reaching this milestone is a proud moment for Franklin, and I can think of no better way to celebrate it than by inviting every resident to come down to the Square, put their name on that beam, and take ownership of what we are building together.”

New City Hall Topping Out Ceremony: Event Details

What: The New City Hall Topping Out Ceremony

When: The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 4, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

Where: The event will be held at the Public Square in Downtown Franklin, Tennessee,

Signing: The signed beam will remain on display throughout the weekend, allowing members of the public additional opportunities to add their signatures and be part of Franklin’s history.

Cost: The event is free and open to the public, welcoming all residents to participate in this momentous occasion.

For more information about the new City Hall project, including construction webcam feeds, project documents, and FAQs, visit www.franklintn.gov/our-city/ planning-for-the-new-city-hall .