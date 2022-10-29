Nashville, Tennessee — The Dorothy Marie Kinnard Foundation (DMKF), will hold a free event to address disparities with diabetes on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center located 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, UNIT 202, Antioch, TN 37013



During National Diabetes Awareness Month, the foundation will host a panel discussion with some of the city’s leading medical experts. In addition, a complimentary lunch, free health screenings, and other incentives will be available to attendees.



According to the American Diabetes Association, nearly 40 million people now have diabetes and 90 million are at risk of developing it. Moreover, diabetes is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the United States and has come with a staggering cost in excess of $375 billion annually and continues to climb as more people develop the disease. Diabetes is now one of the fastest growing diseases among African Americans affecting youth, women, and the elderly at disproportionate rates than any other ethnic group.



“With the escalating rise of diabetes especially with people of color, it is imperative that we continue to spread awareness and education to those who may not be aware of the consequences of what diabetes can cause,” stated Rhea Kinnard, president, and founder of the organization. “Because diabetes disproportionately affects people of color, particularly African Americans, the foundation is committed promoting education and arming attendees with pertinent information that can help de-escalate the alarming rise of this debilitating disease,” she added.



Established in 2012 to raise awareness with diabetes disparities, the foundation is a partner with several organizations including the American Diabetes Association, JDRF, Tennessee Health Disparity Task Force, and Meharry Medical College. Sponsors for this year’s event include Healthcare/TriStar Health, The Surgical Clinic, Heritage Diabetes Center, and the Tennessee Kidney Foundation among others.





The mission of the Dorothy Marie Kinnard Foundation is to serve as a platform to raise awareness and spotlight problem-solving techniques designed to help African Americans better manage diabetes as well as help decrease the number of African Americans who are at risk of developing the disease.

For more information regarding the Dorothy Marie Kinnard Foundation, visit www.dmkf.org.





About The Dorothy Marie Kinnard Foundation

The Dorothy Marie Kinnard Foundation was established in 2012 for the purpose of raising awareness with the devastating effects of diabetes among the African American populous. The plight to help educate others began when Dorothy Marie Kinnard passed away on September 3, 2011 after battling the debilitating disease for more than three decades. Her life story is quite simple- She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and servant with the gift of giving. As part of her legacy, the fight to help combat the escalating rise of diabetes among African Americans through various initiatives will continue.