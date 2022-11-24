BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The men of the Brentwood (TN) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated (Brentwood Kappas) and the Achievement Initiative of Middle Tennessee (AIM TN), a 501 (c) (3) Foundation, are providing Thanksgiving meals to 65 needy families in the Nashville Metropolitan area.

“People need to understand, we live in one of the richest communities in the nation and we still have brothers and sisters who need our help” said Brentwood Alumni Polemarch Charles Bass. “Partnering with organizations like AIM TN, is an integral part of our strategy to reach back and lift up.”

AIM TN provided funding to purchase Thanksgiving meals including, turkey and all the trimmings to the families in need.

The Thanksgiving meals were distributed to the remaining 42 families in the 37207-zip code of Nashville on Tuesday, Nov. 22, between noon and 2:00 p.m. at Nashville City Kitchen, 110 Interstate Dr. in Nashville. The zip code has a diverse population with large percentage of economically disadvantaged families. The families have already

been selected.

“Our main ambition is to help eradicate food insecurity in our community,” said Committee Co-Chair Marcus Hampton. “By doing so, we want to make sure we provide families with the necessary things needed, like food, to sustain them in their households.”

Meals were distributed to 23 families at McMurray Middle School on Monday, Nov. 21.

“McMurray School has a population that consists of a lot of families that are in need,” Committee Co-Chair Kevin Wynn said. “We try to get a list of those families and provide meals for them on Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

This is the 12th year the Brentwood Kappas has provided holiday meals to needy families in the Middle Tennessee area. The fraternity also donate non-perishable food items for food pantries at Two Rivers and McMurray Middle Schools throughout the year.