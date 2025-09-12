Local star taking talent to Germany

Imagine you’re sitting in the aisle of a completely full American Boeing 777 flight. The middle-aged man next to you is cozily watching his movie on the screen in front of you. The young girl across from you is tussling with her pink crocs that are slightly too big. And then there’s you. At the ripe, relatively green age of twenty-two, you’re flying across the world to follow the dream you’ve had since you were a little kid. We all have the same destination, but don’t all have the same destination. Stay with me now!

My name is Malia Jordan Fisher, and I’m embarking on a new chapter in my life. When strangers ask me what I do for a living, I can proudly tell them I’m a professional basketball player, starting my rookie year in the picturesque town of Keltern, Germany. Yeah, it sounds unbelievable to me too! Keltern is a small town nestled just south of Frankfurt. As for what the town is like, well, let’s just say your guess is as good as mine. But here’s the thing: I still have six hours before this exciting chapter of my life begins, and I thought I should share my journey with you all.

I was born in Nashville, where I grew up until I was nine years old. I began playing basketball at the age of four. My mother, Stephanie McDonald, played collegiate basketball at Middle Tennessee State University, holding multiple records and claiming an easily coveted spot in their athletics Hall of Fame. My father, Lavoisier Fisher, had a tremendous collegiate football career at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He then went on to play in the National Football League for the Minnesota Vikings. Genetics undoubtedly played a role in my athletic achievements, but I believe hard work and dedication were equally important.

By the fourth grade, I moved with my mother and family to New York. By grade seven, we relocated to Suwannee, Georgia, where I attended North Gwinnett Middle School and later North Gwinnett High School. I continued to excel in basketball, becoming the only freshman to start on the varsity team.

In my junior year, I decided to take my basketball skills to the next level and transferred schools. I ended up attending Hebron Christian Academy, where I played under Jan Azar, who holds the prestigious record of 16 GHSA State Championships. Although we fell short in my junior year, we won a championship in my senior year, starting a tradition of excellence within the Lady Lion’s basketball program.

By the time I graduated from Hebron, concluding my high school career with 35 Division I basketball offers, I had attended three elementary schools, two middle schools, and two high schools. This diverse educational background helped me develop the independence and adaptability needed to thrive in various situations. The ability to embrace change and find comfort in the uncomfortable was crucial in my journey.

Speaking of adapting to change! I made a commitment to Rice University the summer before my senior year, right after the COVID pandemic hit. You might not have heard of Rice University; many people haven’t. It’s a small Division I mid-major located in the heart of Houston, Texas, where diversity is celebrated and culture is cherished. When I committed as a senior, my education was the top priority, and basketball was an added bonus. At that time, I didn’t know what I wanted to do in the future—what 18-year-old does? All I knew was that I wanted to be prepared for life after basketball, and a degree from Rice put me in the best position to achieve that. Little did I know what the future held. I was coached by Lindsay Edmonds, who was then the first-year head coach, and I had a completely new coaching staff and a nine-player roster. Oh, the horror stories I could tell about that year! But thankfully, the cycle repeated itself, and I was blessed to become a four-year starter for the team that would change my life. You might be asking, “Malia, what kind of impact did you have four years later?” I could tell you, but I think it’s better to let someone else do it.