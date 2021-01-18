Looking for a Virtual MLK Day Celebration? Here’s a Round-up of Events in Middle TN

Bone McAllester Norton MLK Virtual Fellowship Breakfast and National Museum of African American Music Ribbon Cutting, Jan. 18th

Bone McAllester Norton will hold its 20th Annual MLK Virtual Fellowship Breakfast. This year the program will connect with the virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). The program will begin at 11:45 am CT (Monday, January 18th).

View the live event at this link https://bonelaw.com/annual-mlk-fellowship-breakfast-2021

Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship to Air MLK Event Jan. 18th on MYTV 30

The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship is transitioning one of the nation’s largest MLK Day celebrations to a televised experience for 2021. This year’s theme is “Moving the Movement: Honoring our Past, Present and Future.” The featured speaker is renowned civil rights leader, Rev. James Lawson, who worked with both Dr. King and Representative Lewis. The event will at 11 a.m. Central on MYTV 30 and is also available via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86806959226

First Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin, TN Hosts Virtual 2021 MLK CELEBRATION “ERADICATING POVERTY”

First Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin, TN is hosting a virtual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Guest Speaker is Rev. Dr. Kenneth Hill, pastor of Shorter Chapel AME of Franklin, Tn. Online event will be held at 11 a.m. via the First Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/1stMissionary/

MTSU to broadcast virtual MLK Day celebration on digital platforms Jan. 18

Middle Tennessee State University will again honor slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in observance of the national holiday, though this year’s event has been moved to a virtual format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The annual MLK Celebration and Candlelight Vigil will air at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, featuring pre-recorded remarks, special video presentations, artistic performances and more.

You can access the livestreamed broadcast of the celebration on the following platforms: