MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Lowe’s today announced that it will donate $1 million to support immediate relief and recovery efforts after tornadoes cut through Kentucky and the nation’s heartland, causing catastrophic and unprecedented damage.

The $1 million donation will assist Lowe’s disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross and Lowe’s nonprofit Pro customers, helping these organizations and others provide emergency shelter, critical relief supplies, food, blood center operations and comfort to those affected by the deadly tornadoes.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation this has caused for so many families and communities this close to the holidays,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their homes and loved ones, including members of the Lowe’s family. We couldn’t be more proud of the way our teams have already stepped up to help their neighbors.”

Less than 24 hours after a tornado swept through Mayfield, Kentucky, the epicenter of the destruction across the Central U.S., associates from Lowe’s in Mayfield spent their Saturday boarding up the Mayfield police department and city hall.

In Bowling Green, Kentucky, associates donated 60 cases of water and critical supplies to assist residents of splintered subdivisions and 50 battery-powered lanterns to a senior living home that had lost power.

In the coming days, Lowe’s stores will distribute additional emergency supplies and support to affected communities.

This week, Lowe’s will deploy its new Lowe’s Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer to the Mayfield store to help people get safely back into their homes and get their businesses up and running. The trailer provides affordable rental options for equipment that customers may only need for one-time use like generators and chainsaws.

More than 100 associates from Lowe’s emergency response teams also will land at stores in Kentucky this week to help with recovery efforts. These specially trained associates are voluntarily leaving their home stores in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee to provide customer support and give fellow associates a chance to focus on their families.

Lowe’s is providing additional assistance for its associates, including fueling stations, meals and showers, washers and dryers to help those without power or water. The company is also expanding financial assistance provided to associates through the Lowe’s Employee Relief Fund. Lowe’s is doubling the company’s match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates.

This year, Lowe’s has committed more than $4 million to support disaster relief. Visit Lowe’s Newsroom for updates on Lowe’s relief efforts and continued support.