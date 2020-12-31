Luxury Hotel, The Joseph, Offers Free Meals to First Responders on New Year’s Day

NASHVILLE, TN (December 31, 2020) – The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville (401 Korean Veterans Boulevard) has announced a special gesture for first responders and hospitality industry employees in the wake of the tragic events in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

On New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021, The Joseph will provide 150 complimentary meals to Nashville’s courageous first responders, whose quick action and unparalleled dedication before, during, and after the explosion have kept the city and its residents safe. The recently opened hotel also extends the invitation to distressed hospitality workers facing unforeseen hardship as a result of COVID-19 and whose employment may now face even more uncertainty due to the restaurants damaged on 2nd Avenue.

The effort is led by award-winning chef Tony Mantuano and wine expert Cathy Mantuano, The Joseph’s food and beverage partners. “Nashville has embraced The Joseph and our team to the fullest,” said Chef Mantuano, who moved to Music City with wife and colleague Cathy Mantuano in early 2020. “We have witnessed the devastation of the tornado earlier this spring, COVID-19, and now this tragedy, and we are moved by the resilience of the city we now call home. These meals are a gesture to express our gratitude to the first responders, who work around the clock to protect us all while also returning the warm embrace that we’ve received from Nashville’s hospitality industry at a time when its people need it the most.”

Complimentary meals, prepared by The Joseph’s expert culinary team in support of Nashville’s brave first responders and hospitality industry employees in need, will be packaged for pickup.

Each meal will include Antipasti Salad of grilled peppers, artichokes, olives, and pepperoni; Braised Beef Short Ribs with potato puree, collard greens, and red wine sauce; and a Chocolate Chip Cookie made in-house by Pastry Chef Noelle Marchetti. Every package will also include bottled water and utensils. *Vegetarian option will also be available at reservation link.

DATE:

Friday, January 1, 2021

HOW:

Advanced meal reservations are required at thejosephnashville.com/ nashvillestrong . 150 meals will be available.

TIME:

Pickup windows are available between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

LOCATION:

401 Korean Veterans Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37203

Pickups will be staged just outside The Joseph’s main entrance. Recipients may temporarily pull their vehicles into the drive while they pick up their meals.