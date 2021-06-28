LYNCHBURG MUSIC FEST 2021 ANNOUNCES FINAL ARTIST LINEUP ALONG WITH SPECIAL GUESTS HIT SONGWRITERS TONY LANE & JAMES T SLATER

Thursday, July 8 – Saturday, July 10, 2021

Music Hollow in Lynchburg, Tenn.

“We are beyond excited about the amazing talent involved in this year’s Lynchburg Music Fest,” said Jonny Hill, Founder and owner of Lynchburg Music Fest. “We’re proud to showcase these artists and everything Southern Tennessee has to offer.” “Going into year three of the event we couldn’t be more excited and thankful for the opportunity and support, this is going to be the biggest year yet and we hope to see everyone who can make it out and enjoy the experience.” “With adding the activities this year in addition to the performances by the two hit songwriters, we feel that this year it’s much more than just a concert, it’s an experience.

James T. Slater is a two time, grammy nominated, piano-playing, bilingual singer-songwriter of Bolivian American descent signed to BMG Music Publishing in Nashville, Tennessee. Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Enrique Iglesias, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Pickler, Alabama, Reba McEntire, Gloriana, Runaway June, Martina McBride, Chris Brown, Chris Young and a host of others have all recorded his songs. His Grammy nominations include Jamey Johnson’s “The High Cost of Living”, country song of the year, and Martina’s “In My Daughter’s Eyes”, which has become a modern day standard. James wrote Keith Urban’s hit single, God Whispered Your Name, and Tim McGraw’s God Moves The Pen…Kenny Chesney’s Wasted and Guys Named Captain as well as new songs on Old Dominion and Hootie and the Blowfish albums as well as Warner Brother’s Shy Carter’s first single, Good Love.

This year, with a focus on experience, we have added performances in the VIP area only by Tony Lane and James T Slater. Tony Lane’s works are some you may have heard of, Lee Ann Womack’s “Little Past Little Rock”, which hit number one on the Billboard charts. This hit was followed by many others, including George Strait’s “Run”, Tim McGraw’s “I Need You”, John Michael Montgomery’s “Letters from Home”, Lady A’s “Hello World”, Trace Adkins’ “This Ain’t No Love Song” and “I Wanna Feel Something”, and Easton Corbin’s “Roll with It”. His most recent hit, “On My Way to You”, was recorded by fellow Texan Cody Johnson.Tony received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song for “I Need You”, which featured a duet with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Tony continues to write extensively with the Nashville songwriting community. He has enjoyed recent cuts by Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Chris Jansen.

The 3rd-annual Lynchburg Music Fest, returning to Music Hollow July 8-10 for three days of music, camping and also a rodeo, announces the final artist lineup for this year’s event: Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers, Parmalee, Walker Hayes, Ernest, Tyler Brayden, Joe & Martina, Resurrection a Journey Tribute Band, Lucas Hoge, Cody Purvis, Lee Gibson, and many more. Alongside performances from these artists, the 2020 festival will feature songwriters Tony Lane, James T Slater. Also, this year adding in the afterparty stage featuring DJ Cliffy D and Matt Dillon.

HISTORY OF THE FEST

Lynchburg Music Fest was born out of owner Jonny Hill’s vision of bringing together both top talent and up-and-coming musicians in the area for a true celebration of music, whiskey, and small town America. The Fest is a culmination of songwriter competitions “Shine On Series” and “Songcrafters Series” in several neighboring cities leading up to the main event. The inaugural Lynchburg Music Fest in 2019 was the first music festival of this caliber ever in the known history of nostalgic and historic Lynchburg, Tenn. With Jack Daniels as the premier partner its first year, Lynchburg Music Fest has expanded to partner with multiple upcoming and established distilleries in the region and more than 50 local vendors, with plans to continue to forge new relationships with local and regional businesses each year.

Year two took place in October of 2021 in Music Hollow. The 2nd-annual Lynchburg Music Fest was three days of music and camping featuring performances by Justin Moore, Kip Moore, Josh Turner, Riley Green, Tyler Farr, Travis Denning, Danielle Bradbery and many more. Lynchburg Music Fest also had a surprise guest appearance and performance by Lee Brice and was an awesome addition to the lineup.

New this year, the Fest will feature the Lynchburg Music Fest Rodeo on Saturday to give attendees a lot more added value and activities to do on top of the music; The Jack Daniel’s Club Select tent with an acoustic stage; and many more activities, sponsors and vendors to add to the experience. In addition, this year an after party stage each night starting at 10:30 to midnight to keep the party going.

MEET US IN MUSIC HOLLOW

Lynchburg Music Fest: 1615 Louse Creek Road, Mulberry, TN 37359

Thursday, July 8 – Saturday, July 10,

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and at 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Music starts at 12 p.m. and ends by 12 a.m.

Lynchburg Music Fest Camping: Load-in for camping starts at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Load-out completed by 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Camp at one of three convenient campgrounds – RV and VIP campgrounds are within walking distance and there is a free shuttle service for general admission and car campers.

LYNCHBURG MUSIC FEST RANCH RODEO

Lynchburg Music Fest this year brings in a new addition and experience to the festival to not only entertain but also add value. The Ranch Rodeo is brought to you by ZK Ranches and is a 4 man team competition Team Roping Rodeo. There will be 4 man teams competing for a 10,000 purse. This event will run on Saturday around noon and will be included in all Weekend Lynchburg Music Fest Passes. If one chooses to just go to the Ranch Rodeo, it will be $15 for entry.

THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS

Lynchburg Music Fest is grateful to all of its sponsors that make this special event possible. 2021 sponsors include: Jack Daniel’s Distillery, Coors Light, Vizzy, Newton Nissan South, Zyn, Farm Credit Mid America, DKI Apex Restoration, ZK Ranches, Cherokee Distributing, Evan’s Lumber, PepsiCo, American Craft Distillers, and Lynchburg Winery.

Lynchburg Music Fest is a rain or shine event. All artists are subject to change without notice.

