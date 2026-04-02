Mance seeks judgeship in May election

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville attorney Corletra Mance is a candidate for Circuit Court Judge, Division III. Early voting runs from April 15–30. The county primary election is May 5, 2026. Davidson County Third Circuit Court judges mainly focus on civil matters, specifically family law and domestic issues. The seat is held by Bethany Glandorf, who was appointed by Governor Bill Lee in November 2025.

Mance has over 15 years of experience providing legal services in probate, personal injury, immigration, family law, and contract disputes. During that time, she has delivered trusted, results-focused representation for clients across Middle Tennessee.

In an interview with The Tennessee Tribune, Mance spoke about her background and education.

“I was born in Chattanooga. I graduated from Baylor High School in 2001 and went to Rhodes College and then went to law school at the University of Tennessee. After law school in Knoxville, I moved to Nashville because it was the only major city in Tennessee I had not lived in.”

After doing some odd jobs and working for the state of Tennessee, Mance decided to go into private practice.

“I am a general practitioner. I have experience in several other areas of practice, which I think is crucial. When we are doing family law, in criminal immigration cases, I have seen firsthand how judges play a major role in that family court. In my experience, I have seen families torn apart because the presiding judge did not address immigration matters over which he had jurisdiction.

“I’ve been told that I am easy to talk to, and that’s how I’m going to be on that bench. I want us to be able to have a conversation. When you come in front of me, there is no judgment. When someone is in court, it is typically one of the worst days of their life. They don’t want to be there. So, when you come to me, I will look at you with an open mind. Yes, I’m making the call, but it needs to be the right call. And people need to feel comfortable with that decision, whether it’s in their favor or not.

“They’ll understand where I’m coming from because I’m going to explain that. I am here to listen, get the facts, and make a determination without any preconceived notions.”

Mance also said that judges should be capable of adapting to the changing demographics of Davidson County.

“I got here in 2008. It is 2026, and the county has transformed so much. There are so many different ethnicities, cultures, religions, and economic backgrounds. As a judge, you’ve got to be able to think outside the box. You must be able to pivot to do what’s going to be best for that family in front of you while abiding by Tennessee law. I think for a long time, people were used to things just being status quo. It’s not that way anymore, and there needs to be someone in that seat who has a diverse background and has worked with several different types of people and is open-minded to do what’s going to be best for that family.

“I decided to run because I feel qualified to apply other areas of law to the family law court, if necessary, which I think is crucial. So that’s why I’m running. It’s time for change.”

For more information about Corletra Mance, go to manceforjudge.com. Copyright TNTRIBUNE 2026. All rights reserved.