Marcus K. Dowling’s Culture At Large Launches its First Live Performance Event in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – Renowned journalist and broadcaster Marcus K. Dowling’s Culture At Large launches its first live performance event, R.O.O.T.S.: An All-Female Roots Music Jam Session, on Tuesday, April 7, at Nashville’s Anzie Blue. Tickets to the event will be available now at AnzieBlue.com.

Sponsored by Chao Nail & Bar, the inaugural R.O.O.T.S. event will feature Grammy and International Bluegrass Music Association-winning fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Folk Alliance International Spirit of Folk award-winning pianist and vocalist Lilli Lewis, plus Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist and International Bluegrass Music Association Vocalist of the Year Jaelee Roberts.

Dowling remarks: “Two-thirds of the version of The Carter Family, which introduced country music as a commercial genre in 1927, were women. One hundred years later, Billboard‘s top-selling pop albums and singles artists are two different women known for their work in country music. Building lasting connections between music, people, and culture requires changing expectations to boost creative innovation. Therefore, events like R.O.O.T.S. emphasize that it’s time for country’s mainstream pop cultural comeback to expand beyond a single genre and into a broader American and global scene that deepens and expands country music and Western culture’s influence.”

Designed to become a bi-monthly event, the R.O.O.T.S. performance concept reflects a quiet but powerful shift in mainstream music driven by women in bluegrass, blues, Christian and folk formats as evidenced in Luminate Data’s Year End Music Report. Additional indicators of growth include a heavy female presence that has persisted amongst GRAMMY winners across Americana, folk, bluegrass and pop over the last decade. Read Dowling’s Substack on this Culture At Large event here.

For more information on Culture At Large, follow @marcuskdowling.