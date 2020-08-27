Marlene Eskind Moses included in The Best Lawyers in America®

NASHVILLE, TN — Marlene Eskind Moses, an internationally recognized family law expert and founding manager of MTR Family Law, PLLC, is listed in the Best Lawyers in America® 2021. Moses has been recognized by Best Lawyers for 15 years for her family law practice.

Moses is President of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL). She is a past-president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and was awarded the organization’s Outstanding Fellow of the Year Award. She is a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Association Foundation and the Nashville Bar Association Foundation. Moses is a Diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers and serves as secretary. She is a past president of the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, and Lawyers Association for Women. She is a former vice president of the Nashville Bar Association, and has served on the Tennessee Bar Association’s Family Law Code Commission.

Moses graduated from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Masters of Social Work. In 2012, she received the Distinguished Alumnae Award from the Newcomb Alumnae Association of Tulane University. Moses received her law degree from the Nashville School of Law and has been honored with the Nashville School of Law Distinguished Alumni Award.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received over 13 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

MTR Family Law represents and advises clients throughout Middle Tennessee in the area of family law, premarital agreements, postnuptial agreements, domestic partnership agreements, marital dissolution agreements, divorce, child custody and support, spousal support (alimony), property and debt division, juvenile court matters and, parentage. Lawyers in the firm are skilled litigators, negotiators, mediators and collaborative law practitioners. The firm is located at 205 23rd Avenue North, Nashville. Visit www.mtrfamilylaw.com for more information.