NASHVILLE, December 15, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce a special event that will have everyone smiling a little brighter this holiday season. During their Smiles with Santa event, MWCHC is offering free dental screenings and cleanings to attendees of all ages. The event will take place Saturday, December 17 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at MWCHC’s Nashville location.



All participants have the opportunity to get a photo with Santa himself while also enjoying free books, toys and hot cocoa. Children can also expect fun-filled dental activities including “Plaque Attack” Science Experiments, ABC Tooth Brushing, and much more. Appointments are appreciated, but not required, and attendees can call 615-327-9400 to register.

“Smiles with Santa is a heartfelt initiative from Matthew Walker to give back to the community by providing free dental cleanings and sealants to residents of and around Middle Tennessee,” said Dr. Robyn Mays, Assistant Dental Director/Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Program Director. “Our hope is to put smiles on the faces of those who come and to have a day of fun holiday activities while raising awareness about good dental hygiene and healthy habits.”

MWCHC offers comprehensive dental care including dental exams and cleanings, teeth whitening, oral cancer screenings, dentures, partials, fillings, crowns, tooth extractions and root canals. For more information on how to book an appointment, please call 615-327-9400.