Mayor Freddie O’Connell appoints five to East Bank Development Authority First meeting of board expected to be announced in new year

Today, Mayor Freddie O’Connell appointed five people to the East Bank Development Authority. The authority is charged with promoting the economic development along the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell is appointing the following individuals to the authority:

Emily Lamb will be appointed board chair; term ending June 2029.

Brian Reames; term ending June 2025.

Kaitlin Dastugue; term ending June 2026.

Mona Hodge; term ending June 2027.

Hal Cato; term ending 2028.

“I’m grateful for each appointee’s willingness to serve on what will be a critical authority that ensures continuity of work and progress along our East Bank,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “The Authority will help us deliver the neighborhoods that Nashvillians envisioned during the robust public engagement period of Imagine East Bank. Those neighborhoods will come with unprecedented commitments in affordable housing, childcare, and safe streets with transit access.”

The mayor notified Metro Council of the appointments today. However, the mayor’s appointments do not require Metro Council approval.

Metro Council voted unanimously in August to approve usage of an authority to oversee work on the East Bank, and the state legislature approved legislation enabling the authority’s creation in April.

That same month, Metro Council passed the development agreement between the city and The Fallon Company, which will start developing the first 30 acres of Metro-owned land.

Mayor O’Connell’s top community priority was creating an East Bank neighborhood that will be an equitable and affordable space for all Nashvillians. Fallon has agreed to build more than 1,500 housing units with nearly half of the initial units being dedicated at affordable rates – including some deeply affordable. The agreement also requires that the affordability requirements remain in place for the entire 99-year duration of the ground leases, which ensures stable, affordable housing options near jobs and transit for Nashville workers.