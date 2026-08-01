Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown Awarded the NAACP’s 111th Spingarn Medal at the 117th National Convention

Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, one of America’s most distinguished civil rights leaders, pastors, and advocates for justice, was awarded the 111th NAACP Spingarn Medal, the organization’s highest honor, during the 117th NAACP National Convention in Chicago on July 22.

The award recognizes Brown’s more than seven decades of extraordinary leadership advancing civil rights, racial justice, voting rights, religious freedom, and human dignity.

Hosted by acclaimed actor Morris Chestnut, the ceremony brought together NAACP delegates, civil rights leaders, elected officials, clergy, business leaders, and advocates from across the nation.

Special tributes honoring Rev. Dr. Brown were delivered by former Vice President Kamala Harris, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Elder Holland from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints each recognizing his unwavering commitment to justice and his profound influence on generations of leaders.

Established in 1914 by Joel E. Spingarn, the Spingarn Medal is the NAACP’s highest honor, presented annually to an African American whose achievements reflect the highest ideals of excellence, service, and leadership.

Previous recipients include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, Congressman James E. Clyburn, Dr. Hazel N. Dukes, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Held under the convention theme “We, the People,” the 117th NAACP National Convention convened thousands of activists, elected officials, business leaders, clergy, and community advocates committed to advancing civil rights, equity, and opportunity as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

The medal was presented to Brown by Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, a longtime friend, spiritual son, and fellow champion for justice and peace. In his heartfelt introduction, Haynes affectionately described Brown as “You the Birthday,” a phrase from today’s young culture meaning, “You are amazing. You are awesome.”