Mayor Names Jobs Creation Veteran Courtney Pogue Economic and Community Development Director

Nashville, TENN. — Mayor John Cooper today named a jobs creation veteran as his Economic and Community Development Director. Courtney Pogue brings decades of experience, a track record for 18,000-plus job creation commitments and a specialty in housing development to the role. Mayor John Cooper today named a jobs creation veteran as his Economic and Community Development Director. Courtney Pogue brings decades of experience, a track record for 18,000-plus job creation commitments and a specialty in housing development to the role.

“This is a big moment for Nashville, as we embark on a major rebound in our city – including with the largest economic development deal in Nashville and state history,” Mayor Cooper said. “Now, we move forward in creating a Nashville that works for everyone – and Courtney will be central to that work.”

Pogue will develop a master economic and community development plan for Nashville to boost the city’s small, micro-and minority-owned businesses; attract and retain quality jobs and leverage economic opportunities to support equitable, sustainable development in all Nashville’s neighborhoods.

He joins the Cooper team following a national search.

“We know major industry wants to be in Nashville,” Mayor Cooper added. “Our job is to spur economic development in our neighborhoods as we also invest, more than ever, in Nashville’s students – ensuring they are ready for the quality, high-paying jobs we’re creating here.”

About Courtney Pogue

Prior to joining the Cooper team, Pogue led economic development for the City of Dallas, which is sixth in the U.S. for real gross domestic product (GDP). He secured $3 billion in investment and 16,000 job creation commitments there.

Pogue directed economic development in Georgia’s Clayton County, implementing the county’s 2013 Economic Development Plan to generate more than 2,014 jobs and $170 million in investment.

He also served as deputy director of economic development in Cook County, the nation’s second-largest county, and was founder and president of the Waterworks Group, a Chicago-based economic development and real estate advisory services firm.

Pogue is a certified economic developer (International Economic Development Council) and holds Economic Development Finance Professional and Housing Development Financial Professional designations (National Development Council).

He has a master’s degree in business from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Howard University in Washington, D.C.