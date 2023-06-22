DENVER, CO — Michael Hancock, mayor of Denver, Colorado endorses Sharon Hurt! Mayor Hancock is a great leader and friend and knows how to balance the growth of a major city with the interests of everyday citizens. Here is his full endorsement quote:

“Nashville has a unique opportunity in the upcoming mayoral race. Not only to elect someone who currently serves as a well-qualified at-large member of City Council and is an experienced non-profit executive, but someone who also brings a national reputation for her collaborative, innovative, bold, and effective leadership on issues most pressing to people living in urban centers.

Nashville voters can do themselves a tremendous service by electing Sharon Hurt as their next mayor.”