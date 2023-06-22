NASHVILLE, TN — The eight leading contenders to be the next mayor of Nashville will meet at American Baptist College on Thursday, July 6 for the third and final debate in a series sponsored by The Tennessean, NewsChannel 5, the League of Women Voters, Belmont University, and ABC.

The debate will be held in the Fine Arts Room of the Susie McClure Library beginning at 6:30 pm, and will be live-streamed at www.newschannel5.com.

The general election takes place on August 3, with early voting from July 14-July 29.