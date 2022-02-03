NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Edgefield Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Feb. 9, 2022, to 3 p.m. March 9, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Edgefield Manor will need to reapply.



In order to qualify for elderly housing, the head of household must be at least 62 years old.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Housing). The application is simple and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new unique username and password and have a valid email address.

Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Edgefield Manor is located at 525 Shelby Ave. in Nashville and features studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Applicants interested in Edgefield Manor who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3713 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Assistance is currently limited to phone calls in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Applicants may also visit public libraries to access a computer. All Nashville Public Library locations have reopened for in-person services. While face coverings are no longer required, they are strongly encouraged for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals while inside Metro buildings, including Nashville Public Library.



MDHA does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-252-8599. For other questions, call 615-252-8464.